Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $70.74 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 499,712 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 3.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $70,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.30. 45,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,548. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

