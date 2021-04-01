Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes $679,000 Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of CONX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,636,000.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,490. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.