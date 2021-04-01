Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $2.14 Million in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 211,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. Sports Entertainment Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

