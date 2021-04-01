Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $10.68 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of F traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.04. 1,014,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,000,219. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 938,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,196,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

