Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

FFIC stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,253,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

