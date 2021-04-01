Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Receives Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

FLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Danske lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

FLNG stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,849,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 709,419 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $12,586,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Flex LNG by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

