Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NYSE PFD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 20,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,746. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.