Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE PFD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 20,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,746. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

