Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104,638 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $37.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FPRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 4.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

