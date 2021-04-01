Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,104,638 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $37.72.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FPRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 4.40.
About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.
Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.