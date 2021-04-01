FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.07. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

