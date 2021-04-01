First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 37.6% in March

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

FTXG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) by 1,308.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

