First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 53.1% in March

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

FNK stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000.

