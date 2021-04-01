First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Position Increased by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF accounts for 3.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of FAN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

