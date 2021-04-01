First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

