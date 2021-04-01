First National Bank of Omaha Sells 594 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $93.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

