First National Bank of Omaha Sells 497 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $125.41 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

