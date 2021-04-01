First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.48 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

