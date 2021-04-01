First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,786 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 31,082 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 54,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

