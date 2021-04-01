First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.26 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 55,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,523,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,331,000 after buying an additional 271,604 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.