First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after buying an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

