Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,663,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 15.2% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,199.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,359 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $312,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.10. 1,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.02. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $134.49 and a 12-month high of $300.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

