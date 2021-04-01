Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Invests $3.07 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 3.0% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.94. 3,141,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $180.86 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

