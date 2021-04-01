Financial Architects Inc Purchases 327 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $62.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

