Financial Architects Inc Makes New $146,000 Investment in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Experience Investment by 12.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,481,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 281,630 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,269 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 395,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 94,998 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 65.2% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 371,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 146,780 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 32.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPC opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

