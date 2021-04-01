Financial Architects Inc Has $228,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $102.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $117.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

