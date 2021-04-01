Financial Architects Inc Has $213,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68.

