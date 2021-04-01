Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.