Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56.

