Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 1.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,835. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

