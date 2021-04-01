Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) were up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 4,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,913,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
