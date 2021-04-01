Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.30 Million

Brokerages expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce $260.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.42 million to $269.99 million. Ferro reported sales of $252.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.41%.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ferro by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Ferro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ferro by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ferro by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. 6,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Ferro has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

