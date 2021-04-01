Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 814 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NETGEAR worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after buying an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,650. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

