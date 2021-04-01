Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,260 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.