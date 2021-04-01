Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 24,568 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

