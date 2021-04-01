Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 100.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTRN opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

