Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

THO opened at $134.74 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.