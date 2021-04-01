Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH stock opened at $149.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

