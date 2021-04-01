Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 86.8% in March

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FRCOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Fast Retailing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FRCOY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Fast Retailing has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

