Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $281.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

