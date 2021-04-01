Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Short Interest Up 40.1% in March

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAC. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,365,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000.

FCAC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 1,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76. Falcon Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

