FairCoin (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, FairCoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.89 million and $29,068.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005206 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00091010 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

