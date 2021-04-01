F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Swedbank lifted its position in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after purchasing an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 54.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,160,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,073. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $208.62 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $215.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

