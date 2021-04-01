Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eyenovia by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

