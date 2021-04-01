Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Sold by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432,026 shares during the period. Extended Stay America accounts for about 0.1% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

NYSE STAY opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

