eXp World (EXPI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ: EXPI) recently:

3/22/2021 – eXp World was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/18/2021 – eXp World had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.50 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – eXp World was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

3/12/2021 – eXp World had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – eXp World was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

2/23/2021 – eXp World was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/12/2021 – eXp World was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/2/2021 – eXp World was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $45.87. 52,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,846. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.35 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,568,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,209,385.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 357,500 shares of company stock worth $23,580,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in eXp World by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 36,930.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 105,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

