ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). Analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.