ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 11,830 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Quidel were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL opened at $127.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average is $203.29. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

