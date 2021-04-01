ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 112,405 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,405 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

