ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $922,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

