ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $869,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $36.76 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

