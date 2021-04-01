ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 45,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIA has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock worth $1,768,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

